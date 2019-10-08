Cargo distraction to cruise vote, says Miller

Verdant Isle cruise port plan layout

(CNS): Ezzard Miller, the MLA for North Side, has welcomed the referendum bill for the national vote on the cruise berthing project but said that adding the cargo issue to the question is a distraction because it was never cited on the petition. The former opposition leader told CNS that 19 December was not the best date for the referendum and he hoped it would not put voters off, though the biggest concern was the distraction of cargo in the question.

However, it is apparent already that government will be focusing on the cargo as a major part of its campaign to justify the entire project. The activists campaigning for the referendum and the related petition, which was signed by almost 6,000 people, never addressed the cargo element.

Miller said that this alone means that the cargo should not form part of the referendum. However, many questions remain over the justification for a cargo expansion, especially since the limited plans that have been released about the project appear to show a reduced footprint for the cargo dock.

“The cargo was not mentioned in the petition prayer or during the campaign,” he said, adding that he believed it was included as a distraction on the real issue of the cruise piers, which was becoming increasingly unpopular with the people.

Miller said that most of the experts he had spoken to had said that bringing larger container ships would not cut prices for any goods, as that had never happened anywhere. It was misleading to suggest that Cayman was in desperate need of more cargo room, Miller said, noting that ships were not queuing to get in.

He also raised his concerns that by expanding the cargo operations, Cayman would be paving the way for more and more imports at a time when it needed to begin to think much more seriously about producing more food locally and encouraging our own suppliers and entrepreneurs to create goods at home

“We need to use policy to drive change and influence producers and consumers,” he said. “Increasing import duties on things we can produce here will encourage Caymanians to grow more local produce and make more local goods.”

Miler said government has failed to justify the cargo expansion as there was no clear evidence of where the benefits would be.

He urged everyone to come out and vote ‘no’ on 19 December and noted that despite the high bar of 50% plus one of the entire electoral register voting ‘no’ to the project to make it binding, government would still find an overwhelming majority of turnout saying ‘no’ hard to completely ignore.

