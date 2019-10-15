ACC working on complex, protracted inquiries

(CNS): The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) concluded 26 investigations between July 2018 and June 2019, according to its latest annual report. During that 12-month period it had 12 active cases and another four pending as the ACC officers waited on more information. The commission also conducted 115 interviews during this time of both suspects and witnesses, as it tacked a number of “complex, protracted and prolonged” corruption probes.

In his statement introducing the report, ACC Chairman Richard Coles said that the investigations it oversees “often translate to lengthy timeframes” that include taking professional and legal advice and the forensic examination of evidence.

A major point in the report is the public support for the commission and the reporting of corruption. Eight calls were received on the anti-corruption hotline during the period, while one referral came from the Financial Reporting Authority.

“The Commission recognises the value of the public’s commitment to assist in its anti-corruption efforts,” Coles said.

He made it clear that the ACC must retain confidentiality in order to protect investigations and individuals who may never be charged but must balance that against the need for transparency and public accountability.

“The Commission is committed to continuing to explore ways in which the public can be kept more informed about its work whilst ensuring confidentiality,” he added, noting the expanded statistical section.

The figures reveal that five new cases were opened, eight people were arrested, one was charged and six were convicted during the year. Ten search warrants were executed, 15 files were submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, with five pending at the end of the reporting period. These are just some of the statistics the ACC report now provides.

The report can be found on the ACC website. The public can contact the commission via email: info@anticorruptioncommission.ky; deborah.bodden@gov.ky or call 244-3685 or the hotline at 328-4388.

Related

Category: Local News