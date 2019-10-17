A master mariner on the cruise dock
Paul A. Hurlston writes: I started my sea career at the age of fifteen in 1946 culling turtles around the Nicaraguan coast. At the age of 16 I went to the US and joined the Merchant Navy Sailing of Foreign Flag Ships. I sailed on fruit ships, general cargo ships, oil tankers, bulk carriers, container ships, heavy lift ships and RO-RO (roll-on roll-off) ships. I started as a deck hand and retired after 41½ years as master.
During my sailing as master, I transported building equipment and supplies to many countries to construct docks. Just to name a few: Port Hess in St Croix, USVI; St Thomas, USVI; Point Lisas, Point a Pier, Galleoita, Trinidad; Bonaire, Netherland West Indies; St Martin; Cul de Sax Bay, St Lucia; Purto Moralis, Mexico; Freeport, Bahamas; Guyanilla, Puerto Rico, and many more.
I will name some of the company’s I transported equipment for: Chicago Bridge and Iron Works, Brown and Root, Badger Litwin Contractors, Riggers International, and many more. I also transported a Breeder Nuclear Reactor for the US Atomic Energy Commission from Chattanooga Tennessee to Longview Washington. So I would say I have a little experience in observing dock construction.
I have a few questions to ask. Why is the builder of the dock designing it? It seems the government doesn’t know what they want. When you don’t know anything about the project, they can build anything; you don’t know if it will work or not.
Yes, you can build the dock at a cost, but will you be able to use it?
Why is the design so secret? One thing more, George Town does not have a harbour. George Town has a roadstead. A harbour is an enclose. Please see Webster’s dictionary.
These such large cruise ships have a lot of height above the water which holds a lot of wind power. Try docking one of these large ships when you have 15-20 knots of wind. You are not docking the Kirk Trader or the Merco. It is a different ball game.
In closing, think and listen. Listening to people can save a whole lot of headache, sometimes even your life.
Paul A Hurlston, Retired Master Mariner
“Why is the builder of the dock designing it?” The builders of the dock are Cruise ship companies.
“During my sailing as master, I transported building equipment and supplies to many countries to construct docks. Just to name a few: Port Hess in St Croix, USVI; St Thomas, USVI; Point Lisas, Point a Pier, Galleoita, Trinidad; Bonaire, Netherland West Indies; St Martin; Cul de Sax Bay, St Lucia; Purto Moralis, Mexico; Freeport, Bahamas; Guyanilla, Puerto Rico, and many more.” It is obvious from your experience that every place you mentioned needed a dock. Why would we not need one also? A Cruise ship is different because of its super structure. A sudden wind change over 20 knots would make it harder to maneuver and need more space. That would make it very difficult in Red Bay. North Sound would have to make a much larger turning basin. Cost would almost double dredging the Sound to 40-50 feet. Can you imagine power lost in the South or in the sound and a ship drifting? George Town would be different a ship would drift away from Cayman. Cause any other time the weather wouldn’t allow ships to use the piers.
I think you have said it clear, the Government are not dock builders and don’t know what it would take to build one. So they did the best thing they got the people who own Cruise ships who have experience. They put it out to tender from companies who have built piers and know how many pilings, cement, conduit ,glass windows, glass doors, toilets sinks, faucets, electric light bulbs, electric poles, wood beams, steel girders, asphalt, paint forms to produce the piers, the wave walls, etc,etc.
Do we really need all this information in this kind of detail. Cause it’s going to increase the bill. No one in the Cayman Islands knows what is needed to built this port or any other port in fact any other project in the last 50 years. Let us not pretend that we do. We need a port all these places that you and I have been we saw a port. A school design in Frank Sound was created and when they built it they changed it because of teachers complaints. It cost us over 100 million CI dollars. We going to build another High School and go over 100 million CI dollars. No other school in Cayman came to such a high amount. How many school graduates are getting jobs from these schools? How many are going to college or University? Should we do petition? Let us all vote to see if we can afford another 100 million CI dollar school.
It seems Cayman wants to stay I the dinosaur time….cruise operators do not like tendering. With Carnival- TCL etc.involved Cayman will be assured yo the best ships visiting guaranteed
With the greatest respect , a “Master Mariner” of decades ago sailing on simpler and much smaller cargo schooners , does not understand the sophisticated advances installed in modern vessels.
These large Cruise ships have been successfully docked in all the worlds ports in all kinds of weather conditions.
Rhapsody on the rocks😏
Lol. Perhaps you should look up the definition of Master Mariner before you make such a comment again. Capt Paul is not one of the North Sound “captains” that you might be familiar with.
Pertinent serious from someone who understands. Thanks Capt. Paul.
You hit the nail right on the head…The Government not only has no idea what it’s doing but it also has no idea what it wants!
They couldn’t organize a drinks party in a brewery