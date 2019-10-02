3,000 vehicles dealt with under fee amnesty

DEH removes derelict vehicle

(CNS): Over 3,000 vehicle owners have taken advantage of the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing (DVDL) back fees amnesty, which started in April and has one more month to run. Officials said 2,399 vehicles with expired registrations have been relicensed by their owners, another 675 owners suspended their vehicles’ registration and 194 owners ended the registrations without having to pay the accrued backlog of fees.

As well as encouraging all drivers to make their vehicles legal it also helped to remove a number of derelict and abandoned vehicles.

Minister of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure Joey Hew said the amnesty is a temporary relief that government is providing for those who have accrued fees, in some cases going back to Hurricane Ivan over fifteen years ago. “Vehicles owners should make use of this waiver so that they can come back into compliance,” Hew said.

DVDL Director of Licensing David Dixon said that once the amnesty process ends, customers will no longer be able to benefit from the write-off of fees.

“We have a month to go before the end of the amnesty, so we want to encourage persons to make use of the opportunity to catch up with their back fees without costs or penalty,” he said.

Once the amnesty ends on 1 November, all vehicles with an expired registration will be terminated in an effort to clean up the DVDL’s register. The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service will also continue enforcement efforts to ensure proper registration of vehicles, and drivers violating the law will be prosecuted.

There are several ways for vehicle owners to benefit under the amnesty. Those who wish to relicense, sell or transfer ownership of their vehicle can visit one of DVDL offices to have their vehicle inspected. They can then relicense and avoid paying the back fees from the unlicensed period. People who choose to relicense, sell or transfer ownership are reminded to keep their registration plate.

Customers who have vehicles that are not roadworthy can visit one of DVDL locations to suspend their vehicle until repairs are complete and hold onto their plates until the vehicle’s is ready to be licensed and go back on the road.

Where a vehicle is not in the owner’s possession, such as circumstances where it may have been destroyed in a natural disaster, owners can drop those plates off at any DVDL location if they still have them.

The DVDL said owners of derelict vehicles should dispose of them at the George Town Landfill if they no longer wish to drive those cars and trucks. Owners can be fined or imprisoned under the Cayman Islands Litter Law for abandoning derelict vehicles.

If owners do not possess plates for vehicles that are no longer in their possession, they can visit the DVDL Crewe Road location or contact 945-8344 for further guidance. Officials also reminded the public they can renew their licence online via the DVDL website or through the government e-service portal.

DVDL Vehicle Amnesty Flow Chart

Amnesty ends 1st November 2019

