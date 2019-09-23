Young climate activists worry over future

Protesters at the Sunset Climate Strike

(CNS): Dozens of adults joined the younger generation on Friday evening for the Sunset Climate Strike in George Town. The teenage organisers from Protect Our Future focused on the specific threat to the harbour from the port project, on a day where millions of people around the world protested the lack of action on climate change. Dejea Lyons (16), one of the leaders of the local campaign, said she is very worried that the government here is not listening but it is her generation that will suffer.

Lyons told CNS that she and her fellow teenage activists are very frustrated that they will not be able to vote in the upcoming referendum. “If I could I would vote ‘no’ a thousand times,” she said, adding that she was convinced that if teenage students could vote, 90% of them would also say no to the project

As one of the leaders of Protect our Future, an organisation which has gathered momentum in very short period of time, Lyons is passionate about conserving the natural beauty of her home. But the campaign has seen many local young people get involved in the goal to raise awareness about the environment and what is being lost, which will have a detrimental impact on their generation.

The decision by the young people to use the global action day on climate change to focus on the cruise port project is because of the specific impact the loss of so much irreplaceable marine habitat will have on them. Lyons said that the young people need “the adults that can vote to hear us”, as she noted that they “will be the ones that are going to be clearing up the mess” they leave behind. “But I am really worried that government just isn’t listening to the people,” she said.

While the students spearheaded the event, which attracted hundreds of people, other activists groups linked to environmental and conservation issues also turned out for the ‘sunset strike’, which took place on South Church Street. Demonstrators waved signs urging government to keep its hands off the ‘Queen’s bottom’, a reference to the sea bed, among many other messages. Passing drivers showed overwhelming support to the demonstration by honking horns constantly throughout the protest.

This local demonstration took place on a day when all over the world, from tiny Pacific islands already on the front-line of sea-level rise to major cities, protesters called on world leaders to act now. The Global Climate Strike is believed to have involved more than four million people worldwide and came ahead of today’s UN Climate Action Summit in New York.

On Sunday the World Meteorological Organization published new data confirming that 2014-19 is the warmest five-year period on record.

But as he opened the summit, UN Secretary General António Guterres said recent action by some countries and businesses, as well as the stunning rise of the youth climate movement, gave him hope that international goals to avoid catastrophic global heating could be met.

“I see a new momentum,” Guterres said, adding that last few months had been a turning point. He said that six months ago he was “quite pessimistic”, but now he saw a lot of movement and he expected “very meaningful” climate commitments to be made by countries during the summit.

Related

Category: Climate Change, Science & Nature