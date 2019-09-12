Webb sentencing moved to 2020

Jeff Webb with deposed FIFA president Sepp Blatter

(CNS): The sentencing hearing for Jeffrey Webb, who rose to the dizzy heights of global football management before being brought down in a massive FIFA scandal in 2015, has been put off for the tenth time. Although he was due to be sentenced this month, the former CIFA and CONCACAF president, who pleaded guilty to racketeering and other charges after he was arrested by the US authorities in Switzerland, has once again managed to delay his ultimate fate until next year.

According to reports in the football press, Webb’s lawyer secured his client’s tenth sentencing postponement by a Brooklyn Federal Court until March 2020.

While it appears that Webb is still cooperating with the US authorities on the continuing investigations into world football corruption, in particular Webb’s predecessor as CONCACAF president, Jack Warner, the delay has implications for cases here in the Cayman Islands.

Webb has not returned to his native Cayman since his arrest, and is living in the United States with his American wife and child. But he is wanted in Cayman, having been charged with corruption offences alongside his former business partner and close friend, Canover Watson, who was convicted in the hospital CarePay scandal.

While the crown has previously indicated that it wants to extradite Webb, until his case in the US is concluded, that is unlikely to happen.

Meanwhile, CNS understands that prosecutors here are also seeking to speak with Webb about another local football corruption scandal.

Watson, the former Cayman Islands Football Association treasurer, and Bruce Blake, the CIFA’s now suspended vice president, were recently charged with various offences relating to a long running Anti-Corruption Commission probe relating to financial discrepancies at the local football association, which also involves Webb, CNS has since learned.

Category: Crime, USA, World News