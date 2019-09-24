Visitor dies after snorkeling off 7MB

Ambulance at Cayman Islands Hospital

(CNS): A 75-year-old woman who was visiting the Cayman Islands was pronounced dead at the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town on Tuesday morning, after snorkeling off Seven Mile Beach. The emergency services were dispatched to the beach near Royal Palms at around 10:20 this morning in response to reports of a woman who was in distress after encountering difficulties in the water, police said.

She was assisted to shore by members of the public and transported to hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The woman is the tenth person to die in local waters this year.

