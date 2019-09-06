UK heading for possible general elections

House of Commons

(CNS): The current chaos in British politics means that the future is very unpredictable. However, now that parliamentarians appear to have blocked Prime Minister Boris Johnson from crashing out of the European Union on 31 October, an increasingly likely scenario is for a general election in November, the results of which could have very real ramifications for the UK’s overseas territories.

A cross-party bill to prevent a no-deal Brexit, which many believe would be economically disastrous for the UK, was passed by the House of Commons on Wednesday. Despite fears that pro-Brexit peers would filibuster the bill in the House of Lords, it cleared Britain’s upper chamber on Friday afternoon and it is set to become law on Monday, when it is due to get royal assent.

The bill compels Johnson, who has said he would rather be “dead in a ditch” than ask Brussels for an extension to article 50, to do just that on 19 October unless he can persuade MPs to pass a withdrawal agreement before then, which is extremely unlikely, or get them to vote to agree to a no-deal Brexit, which is impossible.

In a week in which the new prime minister suffered a series of humiliating defeats in parliament, he also lost his wafer thin majority in the Commons on Tuesday, when former minister Phillip Lee crossed the floor of the House to join the Liberal Democrats. Then, after 21 Tory rebels voted with the opposition parties to allow the bill to block a no-deal Brexit, Johnson expelled them all from the party, including Father of the House of Commons Kenneth Clarke and Winston Churchill’s grandson, Nicholas Soames.

Johnson’s hard-line strategy appears to be designed to win back former Tory voters from the Brexit Party, but may end up severely weakening the Conservatives. This was made apparent when the PM’s own brother, Jo Johnson, quit as a member of Cabinet and as an MP, saying he was “torn between family loyalty and the national interest”. Further resignations and defections from the party remains a possibility.

All of Britain’s political parties now want a general election. However, Johnson’s call for a snap election on 15 October, which he hopes would give him a mandate to leave the EU, come what may, on 31 October, needs the support of two thirds of MPs. However, he will not succeed because the opposition parties don’t trust him, believing that if he achieved this he would then just change the date to sometime after Britain crashes out of Europe.

The most likely scenario now is that once a Brexit extension has been assured, Johnson will face a vote of no confidence in the Commons. If no new government can win a confidence vote within 14 days, there will be a general election. It is also likely that a ‘caretaker’ government will call for an election in November anyway.

If, as seems increasingly likely, Britain does not leave the EU at the end of October, as Johnson has repeatedly and emphatically promised, the Tories are expected to lose voters to the Brexit Party, whose leader, Nigel Farage, has claimed that the Conservatives cannot win unless the two parties make a pact. However, this would further alienate moderate Tories.

It is also possible that, in an election that will be all about Brexit, there will be some strategizing among the parties and Tory rebels opposing the new more extreme Conservative Party in order to thwart Johnson’s hard-line plans.

While any new government will be immediately consumed with new Brexit talks, in the long run a left leaning UK government will be more aligned with Europe’s efforts to mandate public beneficial ownership registers in Britain’s overseas territories, which will be imposed by the end of 2020 through the UK’s Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2018.

A more right wing UK government, on the other hand, especially one where the Brexit Party has a measure of control, might well reverse course and follow a more anti-tax libertarian policy.

