Police report two dozen weekend smashes

One of the crashes this weekend

(CNS): Once again cars were colliding with light poles, walls, fences and each other in another crash-packed weekend on Cayman’s Roads. The RCIPS confirmed Monday that they had received reports of 24 crashes since Friday, fortunately none of them were serious. Meanwhile, on Monday afternoon police were called to a collision involving a school bus in East End, which is now under investigation.

The crash happened around 3:15pm on Sea View Road, when the bus and a private vehicle, both travelling eastbound, collided. Some of the students on the bus were taken to hospital for treatment for minor aches and pains, while the driver of the car was attended to on scene.

