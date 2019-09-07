Two dead after East End crash

East End crash, 7 September (Photo courtesy of Cayman Crosstalk and Stephanie Brooks)

(CNS): A two-vehicle collision early this morning on Sea View Road in the vicinity of High Rock Drive, in East End, resulted in the death of two people. Police say that shortly after 3:00 this morning, 7 September, a car and a truck collided. The two occupants of the car where found unresponsive and have been confirmed deceased. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Police and emergency services are currently on the scene of the crash and the road is currently closed to traffic as investigations continue.

Traffic is being diverted through Frank Sound Road to enter East End. The road is expected to be reopened by 11:30am.

This is the second fatal crash within a week. A 27-year-old man dies last weekend following a single-vehicle crash in Bodden Town.

