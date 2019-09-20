Turtle has narrow escape from dog attack

Nesting turtle attacked by dogs

(CNS): A nesting turtle narrowly escaped serious injury after she was attacked by two dogs on a local beach earlier this month. The incident was caught on CCTV at an important turtle nesting beach, the Department of Environment said this week in a social media post sharing the images. The turtle made it back to the sea with minor injuries but was unable to lay her eggs. Conservation officers were able to get to the scene because of the camera and identify the dogs.

The DoE said their officer was also able to track down the owner of the dogs to ensure they were secured.

“Our conservation officers will always attempt to educate the public first, prior to taking enforcement action, but pet owners should be aware that they are responsible if their pet harms a protected species,” officials from the DoE stated.

They also noted that without the beach cam they would not have known it had happened as they extended thanks to the companies that have helped to provide the surveillance.

Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature