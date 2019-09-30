Transplant council meets for first time

(Seated L-R) Acting Chief Officer Nancy Barnard, Deputy Chair Dr Diane Hislop-Chestnut, Health Minister Dwayne Seymour, Chair Gina Berry, Bishop Nicholas Sykes. (Standing L-R) Policy Advisor Alanis Linwood, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee, Senior Policy Advisor Janett Flynn, Police Commissioner Derek Byrne (missing is member Robert Hamaty)

(CNS): The Human Tissue Transplant Council (HTTC) held its first ever meeting recently, government officials stated in a release on Friday. The council was appointed by Cabinet to give advice to the health minister and ministry on the collection and use of human tissue for medical purposes and to monitor tissue donation by living people as well as removal from those who have died.

This inaugural meeting took place on 18 September, almost a decade after the UDP administration signed the deal with the Health City Cayman Islands, which had requested legislation so it could provide transplant surgery at the facility. Government began the process of creating legislation following a private member’s motion submitted then UDP backbench MLA Ellio Solomon.

The process has been a long road and no registry yet exists for people to become organ or tissue donors.

Officials did not detail what took place at the council’s first meeting but said it has developed a draft framework that creates the criteria and guiding principles for transplants and collection. This framework will facilitate the regulation and supervision of human tissue transplant centres approved by the council, ensuring they adhere to the highest standards of quality and safety, they stated.

Chairperson Gina Berry and Deputy Chair Dr Diane Hislop-Chestnut said the next steps will include seeking input from regional experts who have already developed successful transplant centres in their jurisdictions. The council also plans to co-opt local physicians who have expertise and knowledge in the area of tissue transplantation, the release stted.

Berry said decisions would be guided by the law and regulations as well as the international guidelines that are already established. “Our role is advisory and to ensure that the transplantation system is grounded in best practice,” she added.

Health Minister Dwayne Seymour, who joined the meeting, thanked the members, who are all volunteers, for agreeing to serve.

“While they continue their hard work, the ministry is committed to engaging with the public to change cultural attitudes and fears towards the donation of human tissue,” Seymour said. “Any of us could one day be a recipient of this life-saving measure. I encourage the community to start having the conversations about tissue donations and becoming a donor.”

The ministry will continue to keep the public informed and advise once the forms for donor registration become available, the release stated.

Related

Category: Health, health and safety