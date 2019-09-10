Stay-over numbers climb ever higher

Passengers in the departure lounge at the Owen Roberts International Airport earlier this month

(CNS): Following a record breaking June for stay-over numbers this year, July was also another stellar month for overnight guests visiting the Cayman Islands, according to statistics from the tourism department. The latest numbers show that 51,590 visitors stayed in Cayman in July, which was not only the highest number of guests for that month since records began but it was the second highest number this year and one of the highest months ever.

After seven months of this year, the DoT has already recorded 332,294 visitors, putting the numbers on track for another record year and what would be the tenth year in a row where overnight guest numbers increased. Last July was already a record breaker, with 47,084 guests, especially for a month when the visitor numbers traditionally begin to decline but this year has seen a more than 8% increase on 2018.

Meanwhile, there was a near 12% decline in numbers at the port, with arrivals falling from almost 135,000 passengers last July to 118,453 this year. But despite the dip, more than 1.1 million passengers have already called on Cayman in 2019 and the figures still remain on track to match last year’s record breaking total of 1.9 million cruise visitors.

Related

Category: Business, Tourism