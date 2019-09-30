Ex NDC boss takes up senior ministry job

Joan West-Dacres

(CNS): Joan West-Dacres has been appointed as the new deputy chief officer at the Ministry of Community Affairs. Dacres was the director of the National Drug Council for more than twelve years, where she was instrumental in developing the research the council uses to help stakeholders develop programmes and policies based on accurate and locally relevant data , officials said.

The chief officer in the ministry, Teresa Echenique, said she was delighted to welcome her to the team. “Her professional qualifications made her an outstanding and compelling candidate,” Echenique stated in a press release about the appointment. “She brings with her a counselling, social work and strategic leadership competencies that will be invaluable in helping the ministry reach new levels of service provision and accountability.”

During her 12-year tenure as NDC Director (2007-2019) West-Dacres advocated for legal reform to ensure a preventative and proactive approach to drug and alcohol abuse, government officials said. Most recently, this included providing feedback on the Liquor LicenCe Law revisions and Bullying Policy and Legislation development.

“What has been most significant for me is the building of partnerships with stakeholders and working collaboratively with relevant agencies,” West-Dacres stated. “It’s important that efforts are united and streamlined for efficiency and effectiveness in our work.”

Speaking about her achievements at the NDC, she pointed towards her part in improving enforcement. “One of the biggest accomplishments I can speak to was the implementation of a National Anti-Drug Strategy, which saw the purchase and implementation of the mobile and airport scanners in a joint effort between the NDC and the then Customs agency,” she said.

Officials added that West-Dacres has more than 20 years of experience, mainly in the social and community-related sectors of the Cayman Islands, with knowledge of the local social services landscape. She has a masters degree in social work and a certificate of advanced study in evaluation, as well as some 12 years management experience.

Speaking about the new role, she said she was excited about developing strategies to support the most vulnerable people so they can contribute to the community.

“I am looking at what synergies can be developed to have a more cohesive and strategic approach to the efforts of the ministry which will allow for more effectiveness and efficiency in what is undertaken,” West-Dacres stated, adding that she applied for the job because of the strategic and policy initiatives that are the focus of the Ministry of Community Affairs.

“This work is long-term and you don’t always see quick results and I am looking forward to working with the team to ensure positive long-term outcomes to our communities,” she said.

Related

Category: Jobs, Local News