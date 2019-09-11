Rider critical after motorbike crash

(CNS): A motorbike rider is in a critical condition after he lost control of the motorcycle as he was riding along the West Bay Road around 10:00pm on Sunday. The bike left the roadway near the junction of Willie Farrington Drive, close to Foster’s Supermarket, and the rider sustained serious injuries. No other vehicles were involved. Emergency services attended the location and the man was taken by ambulance to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he remains. Police are now investigating the crash.

Category: Local News