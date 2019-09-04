Resident catches suspect burglar

(CNS): A 39-year-old man from George Town was discovered in a home off Smith Road, George Town, at around 3:00am on Tuesday morning by the occupants. According to the RCIPS, the man tried to get away but was caught and detained by one of the occupants, who held him until the officers arrived in response to a 911 call reporting a burglary. Several items were recovered from the man, including a knife and a drug utensil.

The man was arrested and has been formally charged with aggravated burglary, consumption of cocaine and possession of a utensil used in the consumption of cocaine. He is appearing in court Thursday morning.

Police said that the occupant of the house, who sustained minor injuries while detaining the man, was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment and subsequently discharged.

Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown of the Criminal Investigations Department said, “While we always urge members of the public to exercise caution and avoid putting themselves in harm’s way in situations such as this, we wish to acknowledge the homeowner for his courageous actions during this incident.”

Category: Local News