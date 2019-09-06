Quillan and Quinn find puppy love at Fire Service

Fire Officer Kody Welds with Quinn

(CNS Local Life): A pair of three month old puppies from the Cayman Islands Human Society were recently taken on a field trip to the Central Fire Station, raising awareness of their need for a new home while getting a little extra attention from the fire officers on duty. Last week the Humane Society said that it was full and could no longer accept new animals. The visit to the Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS) highlighted the problem of the number of unwanted or stray dogs and cats in Cayman that the charity is struggling to cope with.

Category: Community, Local News