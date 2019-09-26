Public authorities slip on FOI efficiency

Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston

(CNS): As the Office of the Ombudsman prepares to mark the annual Right to Know Day, in the tenth year since the Freedom of Information law was implemented, the office released a report revealing that public authorities are falling behind again when it comes to complying with the legislation. The latest statistics show that last year over 43% of FOI requests took longer than 30 days, the legal limit, compared to 37% in 2017. The average response time increased to 29 days, an increase of nine days over 2016.

Over the decade since the law was implemented public authorities have collectively dealt with 5,914 requests. Last year 510 requests were made and the majority were personal document requests to immigration, police and customs, the three authorities that have consistently handled the most open record requests across government.

The FOI law has created a window of opportunity for the public to access more information that government holds, especially about themselves, and it has in some cases helped government department’s improve their website and the general information they publish.

However, there continues to be a reluctance on the part of some information managers to deal with FOI requests that seek information that may be politically sensitive or perceived as embarrassing for public sector bosses.

