Public authorities slip on FOI efficiency
(CNS): As the Office of the Ombudsman prepares to mark the annual Right to Know Day, in the tenth year since the Freedom of Information law was implemented, the office released a report revealing that public authorities are falling behind again when it comes to complying with the legislation. The latest statistics show that last year over 43% of FOI requests took longer than 30 days, the legal limit, compared to 37% in 2017. The average response time increased to 29 days, an increase of nine days over 2016.
Over the decade since the law was implemented public authorities have collectively dealt with 5,914 requests. Last year 510 requests were made and the majority were personal document requests to immigration, police and customs, the three authorities that have consistently handled the most open record requests across government.
The FOI law has created a window of opportunity for the public to access more information that government holds, especially about themselves, and it has in some cases helped government department’s improve their website and the general information they publish.
However, there continues to be a reluctance on the part of some information managers to deal with FOI requests that seek information that may be politically sensitive or perceived as embarrassing for public sector bosses.
Category: Government oversight, Politics
This trend closely mirrors what happened in the UK after FOIA came in. Within 3-4 years public authorities were finding ways round it, with the FCO and the police being some of the worst offenders.
The overall attitude towards open government in the UK is best summed by two examples. The first relates to DPA. What then was implemented in 1985 only electronic data was covered so my employer, a large UK council, converted thousands of records back to hard copy. That law was later changed to cover all personal information, whatever format it was held in. FOIA was greeted with a shredding programme on a truly industrial scale. Relying on the fact that until the Act came into force they could destroy records with impunity, the public authorities simply got rid of anything they didn’t want us to see.
Get used to it – that how government works.
Sorry, uncorrected typo in the 2:03 before I sent it! ‘What then was implemented’ should read ‘When that was implemented’.
They are allowed to do whatever they want. The ombudsman’s non confrontational approach means there are no consequences for pressing the ignore button. There is no accountability.
1:56 That’s exactly the same as the way it works in the UK. Public authorities are never properly tackled when they abuse the system but if a private company messes up they get fined £millions.
But here we have a world class civil service. My Deputy Governor tells me so.
2:56 We need the LOL button here!
govt ignoring foi…only what doesnt incremenate them they release…😴😴😴😴
This will always be the case, public authorities and the Civil Service don’t want to release the truth.
Public Authorities need to get over the phobia of releasing information which highlights their shortcomings. Look at it as now the public know, so do better going forward. Sweeping your mistakes under the rug and kidding yourself you’re doing A-Okay is only more embarrassment after the truth finally comes out.
Get used to it Authorities, FOI serves to serve your customers well and it ain’t going away any time soon.