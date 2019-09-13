Premier accepts inevitability of port vote

Premier Alden McLaughlin in the LA

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has confirmed in black and white that his government will not attempt to dodge the call for a people-initiated referendum on the cruise port by trying to suggest it is not a matter of national importance or by manipulating the question.

In a press statement Thursday, the premier continued to attack the activists behind the campaign, who he sees as political adversaries, but accepted the inevitability of the vote and committed to a neutrally phrased question.

Although McLaughlin hit out at the critics of the way government has handled this entire process and refuted allegations about the position he and his government have taken along the way, the premier confirmed that the project was a national issue and the question had to be fair.

“It is central to the government’s support for Cayman’s new port and cargo facilities that they are necessary in the national interest,” he said. “There is no question of us seeking to avoid a referendum. As to the referendum question, we intend that the question should be drawn up in accordance with best practice principles, including that it should, as far as possible, be neutral in its phrasing.”

He claimed that throughout the process, government had maintained the “highest standards of probity and good practice”, despite the numerous concerns that have led to almost 6,000 voters putting their name to a petition for a referendum on this project.

McLaughlin also re-emphasized his desire to get the vote done and dusted, appearing very confident that the result will go government’s way.

“The business of government needs to go on and there is much we need to do in the next few weeks, not least bring forward a two-year budget. However, the country needs certainty and the government therefore intends to get this referendum process completed as quickly as possible,” the premier said. “Cabinet will turn its attention immediately to considering a draft bill, including a proposed formulation of the referendum question and the date on which the referendum will be held.”

Despite the historical achievement and the clear embrace of democracy by the people who signed the petition, he appeared to have no appreciation for its significance, even though he was the architect of this constitutional provision.

McLaughlin did thank the Elections Office for the completion of the verification process, having made the office check every single one of the 5,292 names needed for the petition to succeed.

But it was clear that the premier still sees this as an irritation from political opponents wanting to derail his government’s ambitions at all costs and claimed that the many thousands of Caymanians who have signed the petition did so merely because they have some questions and concerns about the port.

“We are answering those questions as we release more information now the preferred bidder has been appointed,” he said, as he indicated he was keen to get on with the project after the public’s questions have been addressed.

He also accused those opposing the port project of false allegations of impropriety on the part of government and denied them all.

