Port bid partners to meet stakeholders

Michael Bayley of Royal Caribbean (left) and David Candib of Carnival Corporation

(CNS): Representatives from the cruise lines and the engineering firm that are involved in the Verdant Isle group, which was selected by government to build the cruise berthing facility if it goes ahead, will be meeting with government and other stakeholders here in Cayman this week. In a press release the group said that these would be the first in a series of meetings over the coming months, which will include an open town hall. However, no date has been set for a face to face with the public.

The representatives include Michael Bayley, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean; David Candib, Vice President Development and Operations of Carnival Corporation; Barry Loudermilk, Director, Business Development of Orian Marine Group; and Richard Noel, General Manager of McAlpine Limited in the Cayman Islands.

CNS understands that the group was due to meet at the George Town Yacht Club on Monday evening with tour operators, though it was said to be an invitation only event. The representatives are due to meet other stakeholders on Tuesday and the media on Wednesday. They will also meet with the Cruise Port Referendum campaigners, the National Trust for the Cayman Islands, and the young local climate activists from Protect Our Future.

In the press release about the arrival of the consortium representatives from local marketing company Tower, Michael Bayley said the meetings were to share information about the project and to listen to stakeholder needs and concerns.

“We are committed to being a proactive, approachable and positive community partner, emphasizing stakeholder relationships based on transparency and authenticity,” Bayley said.

It is now more than one year since government held the last public meeting regarding the controversial project. This was during the tendering process but well before the bidders were selected. However, Candib from Carnival and Miguel Reyna from Royal Caribbean were in attendance and sat with the tourism minister and civil servants from the procurement office overseeing the process.

Since then, government has held a press conference to announce the winning bidders and has had selected meetings with some stakeholders, such as the Chamber of Commerce and tourism groups. But it has yet to answer many of the questions raised at the September 2018 meeting, such as how Cayman’s tourism product will be managed during construction, the actual jobs government claims will be generated once the piers are complete, as well as an array of environmental concerns.

More questions have since been raised, which referendum campaigners have now said are crucial now that the issue will be decided by referendum, and have repeatedly pressed government for answers, but without success.

Premier Alden McLaughlin previously said that having a public vote on the cruise project, regardless of the outcome, would derail the project because it would cause too much delay. But so far Verdant Isle does not seem deterred by the vote. Bayley recently confirmed that if Cayman votes ‘no’ to the port, they will walk away with no hard feelings, and while they may choose to invest in infrastructure elsewhere, their ships would not stop visiting Cayman.

