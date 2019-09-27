Population edges towards 66,000

(CNS): The official population count at the end of 2018 was 65,813, an increase of 3.8%, according to official statistics published this week by the Economics and Statistics Office. The 2018 Compendium of Statistics paints a picture of Cayman by numbers that shows a growing economy and the largest work force in Cayman’s history. But at the same time the total number of families who received assistance from the Needs Assessment Unit increased, including a 5% increase in poor relief.

Despite the positive economic indicators, the picture was not all rosy. In addition to the increase in the number of people needing help from government, inflation was also running very high at 3.8%. And while revenue to the public purse grew to a whopping $835.2 million, core government spending reached almost $700 million, the highest on record.

Population statistics shows that nearly 35,000 people now live in George Town and that the number of people living in Bodden Town has surpassed that of West Bay, which is also putting pressure on infrastructure. The Department of Environmental Health managed 106,673 tonnes of garbage last year, compared to 106,054 the year before, while CUC generated 2.5% more power than in 2017.

The document also shows an array of statistics that reflect changes in society, such as a significant growth (more than 63%) in the volume of incoming mail handled by the Post Office, likely a result of online shopping. Our changing use of technology was reflected in a significant shift from fixed internet connection, which declined from 31,232 to 24,413, to cell phone connection, which increased from 96,656 in 2017 to a whopping 103,274 users last year.

The employment statistics show that the public sector remains the country’s biggest boss, with 6,390 people working either in central government or for public authorities, But work permits for those in the private sector rose to 25,599, compared to 25,305 at the end of 2017.

See the full document in the CNS Library or the ESO website

