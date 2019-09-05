Pocket fire at George Town dump

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS) and the Department of Environmental Health crews worked throughout the night to extinguish to contain deep seated pocket fires at the George Town Landfill. Officials said that the fire was first detected at 6:30am Wednesday, 4 September, morning on the surface of the landfill site. Fire crews were called to the scene, where they worked persistently to ensure the surface fire was extinguished.

The site was then monitored throughout the day by CIFS and the DEH. No naked flames were visible but small amounts of smoke were detected later on this evening, officials said. Fire officers from the Central Fire Station were dispatched at 5:29pm yesterday to investigate further.

Investigations using thermal imaging cameras revealed that the cause of the smoke was a deep-seated pocket fire located close to the small surface fire extinguished earlier in the day. Officials said that CIFS and DEH crews worked “tirelessly throughout the night to excavate and douse the area in order to contain the pocket fire and resolve the issue as quickly as possible”.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Roy Charlton said, “As the deputy responsible for the Domestic section, I can assure the public that my officers are working diligently to minimise the threat of any smoke that might affect neighbouring areas.” He said the fire was not a cause for concern and confirmed that his team will continue to work with the crew at DEH until they are satisfied that it has been fully extinguished.

