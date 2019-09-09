Piers fail to stop Jam’s cruise decline

Falmouth Port, Jamaica

(CNS): The controversial promise of a significant increase in cruise passenger numbers once the government’s proposed berthing facility is completed in George Town has been called into question once again after figures revealed that cruise numbers are down 28% this summer in Jamaica, despite the country having piers at several of its cruise ports. Even though that island has a number of facilities to accommodate the mega class of ships, the Oasis of the Seas is not bringing the numbers expected.

However, in a bizarre view of the problem, Jamaican officials are looking to the Cayman Islands to solve it. The vice-­president of cruise shipping at the Port Authority in Jamaica, William Tatham, said the decline in passenger numbers this summer at all of Jamaica’s cruise ports was because the Oasis of the Seas was not calling on Grand Cayman, so it is losing customers.

Cruise lines plying the Western Caribbean usually call on Haiti, Jamaica, Grand Cayman and Cozumel. Tatham believes that because the Oasis refuses to tender and is therefore not stopping at Cayman, passengers are opting for the Eastern Caribbean, where they get four calls instead of three.

Between the start of 2019 to June, Jamaica’s cruise numbers fell by more than 12%, with Falmouth one of the worst affected ports.

“Because the west sail was missing Grand Cayman, we saw a decline in the Oasis class,” Tathum told The Gleaner. “The good news is that Grand Cayman is very optimistic about building a new port berth to accommodate the Oasis, and Royal Caribbean has been very much saying that we will see a complete turnaround, so the numbers for Falmouth will climb right back up.” He added that the cruise lines were optimistic about Cayman building the berthing facilities.

However, the Elections Office has verified almost enough signatures on the Cruise Port Referendum petition to ensure a national poll, so it will be the people of the Cayman Islands that decide whether the cruise port will happen, not the cruise lines.

The conclusion by Jamaican officials that their declining cruise sector is now in the hands of the Cayman Islands’ proposed project has been met with derision here. Those opposed to the project point to the “twisted logic” as just another example of the manipulation of destinations by the cruise sector. Jamaica has been plagued with problems since it invested in piers to accommodate the desires of the industry.

On his Facebook page, opposition MLA Chris Saunders (BTW), who opposes the government’s plan to build berthing facilities here, wrote: “So let me get this straight… Jamaica built piers expecting to have more cruise passengers… and now that they aren’t getting the passengers they expected… they need piers to be built in Cayman… to help the piers they built in Jamaica. Folks.. you can’t make this up. All I can say is that misery really loves company.”

Cruise ship destinations have increasingly found that promises made by cruise companies are not fulfilled, or are experiencing other problems, such as a decreasing share of the fees for shore excursion sold on ships actually going to the tour operators, as well as pollution from the ships at the ports of call.

One of the main issues for Cayman is the environmental destruction that will be caused by the proposed project and the significant loss of coral the dredging and work will cause. Other major causes for concerns include the impact on small businesses currently serving the tourism sector, from bars on the harbour front to the submarine tours, as well as the negative effects on the wider and far more lucrative overnight sector.

Meanwhile, one former cruise industry executive is calling for Caribbean islands to form some type of regional cartel in order to fight back against what he called the predatory nature of the cruise lines and address the imbalance that has been created, where cruise lines have benefitted from the Caribbean destinations for decades, but tough negotiations have limited the economic growth of the islands they visit.

“Currently, when individual countries try to increase port taxes they are threatened with being dropped from cruise itineraries and can be picked off one by one by the powerful cruise lines,” Robert MacLellan, a former vice-president of an explorer cruise line and now MD for a Caribbean-based hospitality consultancy, recently told Forbes.

