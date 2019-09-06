Petition verification process nears completion

(CNS): The Elections Office has now verified 5,204 signatures on the Cruise Port Referendum petition and only needs to check 91 more to trigger a national poll on the government’s cruise port plans. According to the Cayman Islands Constitution, section 70, there must be a referendum on matters of national importance if at least 25% of registered voters sign a petition calling for one.

As part of the final push to reach the required 5,292 signatures, Elections Office staff will be available at their HQ on Smith Road and also at Foster’s Supermarket at The Strand and at Countryside.

Anyone who signed the petition but has not yet verified their signatures is urged to do so as soon as possible.

Cruise Port Referendum Signature Verification Countdown * 5,438 submitted June 12th + 199 submitted July 11th + 26 submitted August 5th + 78 submitted Aug 15th + 54 submitted Aug 28th + 33 Sept 6th

** Constitutionally required 25% of the 21,116 registered electors = 5,292

# of Elector Signatures submitted for Verification* # of verification forms received # of signatures remaining to be verified # of verification forms remaining to reach 5,292** % of the required 5,292** signatures received Date & Time of Last Update 5,828 5,204 624 91 98.3% Sept 6, 8am

