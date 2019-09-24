Trust chair resigns over Beach Bay controversy

Andrew Gibb

(CNS): Local architect Andrew Gibb has resigned as chairman of the National Trust for the Cayman Islands because of his part in a proposed controversial project. Gibb appeared on behalf of developers seeking to build a resort in the quiet residential neighbourhood of Beach Bay on a property where turtles nest and beach access is threatened.

However, he received significant public backlash over a perceived conflict with his role as the Trust chair while promoting this coastal development.

Almost all of the resident in the planning radius and many beyond have objected to the size and scale of the proposed resort at St James Point.

Major opposition was triggered by the height of the proposed hotel and residency buildings, the requested set-back variances, the threat to public beach access and the turtles that nest there, as well as the traffic increase and the overall impact on the sleepy community, given the industrial components of the resort.

But Gibb argued strongly for the resort at a planning meeting earlier this month, which put his position as the Trust’s chair into question. While National Trust Executive Director Nadia Hardie defended Gibb, stating he provided valuable insight on planning issues for the Trust, the long-term concern about over development, especially along the coast, which the Trust and other local conservation organisations are increasingly warning about, added to the public concern about Gibb’s position.

His forceful promotion of the project in the face of concerns about excessive beachfront development, which threatens not only the environment but also the quality of life of Caymanians, stirred up considerable public controversy.

Following the National Trust’s annual general meeting last week, when members voted for their new board officials, the NGO issued a press release Tuesday saying that during the meeting Gibb “tendered his resignation from the council due to the public controversy surrounding his involvement with the proposed Beach Bay resort development”.

The Trust will be holding its first meeting with its new council in early October, when the chairman’s resignation will be discussed.

Fifteen other nominees ran for nine general council positions, and Hardie said the high caliber made for a tough decision at the vote. “I wish we could have elected all of the nominees as each had outstanding credentials and showed a real passion for protecting the Cayman Islands,” she said.

The new Trust council now includes Peter Davey (vice chair), Neil Sherlock, (treasurer), and general members Olson Anderson, Joannah Bodden Small, Patricia Bradley, Melanie Carmichael, Darvin Ebanks, Catherine Frazier, Lisa-Ann Hurlston-McKenzie, Hannah Reid and Debra Vascik. District committee chairs are Betty Bua (Little Cayman), Alice Mae Coe (West Bay), Suzan Merren (George Town), Chris Randall (Cayman Brac) and Robert Wood (Bodden Town).

Category: Community, Local News