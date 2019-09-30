New voter list grows to 21,217

Election staff load ballot boxes onto vans on Election Day 2017

(CNS): The electoral roll has grown by over one hundred new voters, the Elections Office said in a release confirming the new register of electors for 1 October. The new official list has reached 21,217 after 65 names were removed and 116 Caymanians registered before 1 July. The next list, which comes out in January, will close today and is likely to be the last chance those qualified to do so could make the roll in time to vote in the cruise port referendum.

This figure takes into account the additional voters and 65 individuals who have been removed due to death, incarceration or mental illness. The increase of 116 voters is more than double the 51 voters who were added to the list in July.

The window of opportunity to register for the national vote on the cruise project, which is likely to be early in the New Year, closes Monday evening, even though some people believed that the register should have remained open a little longer, given that government is expected to announce a date for the national poll shortly.

The MLA for George Town Central, Kenneth Bryan, whose constituency would be home to the cruise berthing project if it went ahead, wrote to the Supervisor of Elections Wesley Howell asking for an extension to the timeline, but to no avail. Bryan said that some of his constituents had told him it was unfair because the petition itself was not formally verified until 11 September.

Even though there is now an expectation that the referendum is going to happen, no one knows when. Bryan said qualified Caymanians should be given more time to register because not everyone realises how long it takes after someone registers before their name appears on the roll.

“Though it may be seen by some that everyone had time to be registered, as the possibility of a referendum has been in the public domain for some time now, but it can only be expected that persons would want to be registered now that the referendum is certain,” Bryan said in a letter to Howell.

“With that in mind, under the principles of democracy, the public must be granted a reasonable amount of time to be able to register and participate in the upcoming referendum, whenever called by the Cabinet,” he added, as he asked for an extra 30 days for people to register.

However, there is no indication from the office that any extension will be made. As of tomorrow, anyone registering to vote will not appear on the register until 1 April and government has made it clear the vote will take place long before then.

The Elections Office also stated that individuals who are unsure if they are currently registered to vote to check their details on the Elections Office website here.

Anyone who has moved residence or changed names or occupation and has not informed the Elections Office is encouraged to do so by completing a form available on the Election Office website and submitting it to either the registering officer for your district or to the Elections Office. People who have been recently released from jail also need to re-register.

District registering officers have removed 185 voters who have passed away over the last 12 months but there may be others that the officers are unaware of, especially people who have died overseas, and they are asking people to contact the office if they know of people still on the list that have died.

Related

Category: Elections, Politics