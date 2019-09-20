Mystery ‘attack’ in Cuba likely mozzie spray

Aedes aegypti mosquito

(CNS): Canadian researchers might have identified the cause of a mystery illness suffered by diplomatic staff in Cuba three years ago as mosquito repellent gas. After several overseas staff from various countries reported mysterious symptoms, officials from the US, in particular, accused the Cuban government of an “acoustic attack” with a secret sonic weapon.

But the Canadian team have suggested that neurotoxins from mosquito fumigation are the more likely cause, according to a report by the BBC. So-called “Havana syndrome” caused symptoms including headaches, blurred vision, dizziness and tinnitus.

It serves to remind the public that the war on mosquitoes continues to have a human cost as countries battle to find new ways to reduce the population of Aedas aegypti, which responsible for transmitting a host of unpleasant diseases through different chemicals.

But with the pests constantly increasing their resilience to various larvacides and the traditional chemicals used to combat them, scientists have been turning to alternatives. But this news about mosquito pesticide making people ill comes in the wake of news that the genetically modified mosquitoes released in Brazil and here Cayman could also have some long-term negative effects, which may make the disease-carrying mosquito even more resilient.

While the Cuba mystery is not definitively resolved, researchers found that with the rise in Zika cases at the time, fumigation in Cuba had increased and Embassy records showed a significant increase in fumigation around offices and diplomats homes.

