McAlpine makes first move on port project

(CNS): McAlpine, the general contractor leading the Verdant Isle Group, the winning bidder on the government’s controversial cruise project, has made an application for a coastal works licence. In its first move on the project, even though the contract with government is not yet signed, McAlpine is seeking a permit to begin bore hole testing in the seabed ahead of the actual construction.

According to notices sent out to landowners adjacent to the area in the George Town harbour where the contractor plans to begin boring, the purpose is to collect data for the engineering work ahead of the main construction work on the cruise berthing facility. The documents also state that no construction work will be performed as part of this initial application.

While government revealed in July that the McAlpine-led group was the winning bidder, not least because the only other two finalists in the cruise port bidding process failed to meet the qualifying criteria, it made it clear that no contracts had been, or would be, signed until after the referendum petition was verified.

Just two weeks ago Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell told the Chamber of Commerce that an environmental scoping report would start sometime this month, and the next steps would be the “finalising of reserve matters” with Verdant Isles, recommending the environmental process, finalising an early works agreement, developing a Caucus presentation on the contract award and submitting the contract award for Cabinet consideration.

However, last week the Elections Office confirmed that it had verified more than 5,300 signatures on the petition submitted by the Cruise Port Referendum (CPR) campaign, exceeding the trigger point of 25% of the electorate. The premier also confirmed that government would move quickly to begin the process of drafting the question and setting the date for the historic referendum.

Activists behind the campaign said that the environmental assessment board first created to evaluate this proposed project some four years ago had raised significant concerns that the geo-technical studies were not completed at the time of the 2015 environmental impact assessment, as the results could significantly inform the anticipated costs and environmental impacts of the project.

CPR told CNS that their main concerns about this project was that government has still not publicly released the design that has been selected showing numerical data to quantify the direct impact of the footprint, including dredge area, concrete area and location relative to the surrounding marine ecosystems of coral reefs, hard pan and sandy bottom habitat, and the historic shipwrecks.

“Will the public have the benefit of the geo-technical study results when they go to polls in the referendum?” the CPR asked, pointing out that the studies could significantly affect the cost of construction.

“It is imperative that the Caymanian people have the opportunity to make a fully informed decision in the referendum on the government’s proposed cruise berthing facility, and this crucial information is still not in the public domain,” the group noted.

Anyone wishing to view the coastal works application should contact Troy Jacob at the environment ministry troy.jacob@gov.ky or call 949 8469.

