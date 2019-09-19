Marine activist dodges charge in boat crash

Dive Tech boat after the crash

(CNS): Charges against renowned underwater photographer and environmentalist Cathy Church (74) in connection with a boat collision in January have been dropped, the police have confirmed. Church was facing charges of navigating a vessel so as to cause damage or risk of damage and a reckless and negligent act after her boat collided with another at the Kittiwake site, off Seven Mile Beach, while no one was at the helm.

Although snorkellers were in the water nearby at the time, no one was injured in the boat smash. However, the Attitude, a bright pink Dive Tech vessel, and Church’s boat were both damaged.

The charges have now been dropped and police have instead issued a formal caution to Church.

An RCIPS spokesperson told CNS that, having reviewed the matter, the RCIPS, in consultation with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions “deemed that the circumstances met the criteria for an adult caution in law, and that a caution would be a suitable outcome in this case. As such, the charges were withdrawn and a caution issued.”

Church reportedly admitted her mistake, and with no criminal record, she was eligible to take the formal ‘telling off’ without further consequence.

Related

Category: Local News