DoE: Mangroves could have been saved

Site in Rum Point where mangroves were cleared before planning permission given

(CNS): A property owner who cleared her land without a permit and before planning permission has been granted for a home removed healthy mangroves that the Department of Environment said could have been saved. In submissions to the Central Planning Authority for an application to be heard Wednesday, the DoE sounded the alarm, again, about land clearance and the precedent being set when it is cleared without permission and before advice on conserving important species is given.

The landowner is making an ‘after the fact’ land clearance application and is also seeking planning permission for a house in Cayman Kai. Although she offered an apology, maintaining that she did not know she needed permission, that apology cannot bring back the lost mangroves, which could have been incorporated into the landscape and help protect the proposed structure.

In its submission to planning the DoE said it had gone to review the health of the mangroves at the site ahead of the pending application and found the owner had mechanically cleared the site, including the large expanse of the mangrove, with site works actively taking place.

“There have been a number of recent incidents that the department has noted (with) clearing and site works commencing solely based on the fact that a planning application has been submitted and prior to planning permission being granted,” the department stated in its submissions, as it pointed out the problems this poses.

“This approach to clearing and works commencing prior to planning permission being given and consulting agencies comments being received is an extremely worrying precedent to be set; it removes the opportunity for reviewing agencies to provide constructive comments and feedback on best management practices and recommendations for retention of ecologically valuable flora to be retained, which may prove beneficial to the landowners and wider area,” the DoE said.

With the mangrove now cleared, there is no longer an opportunity for the department to recommend their retention, it noted. The experts pointed out why preserving mangroves on sites set for development is important. Not only do mangroves provide a nursery habitat for fish and other marine life and help maintain good water quality, which is beneficial to us all, they can protect the specific development.

Mangroves and other canal-side vegetation provide a natural buffer that can intercept surface water and they prevent soil erosion, stabilizing and protecting the shoreline.

In this instance, like many others, the DoE said the opportunity was lost to preserve the mangroves, which could have been trimmed to give vistas without them. “There are many examples of docks being constructed whilst retaining mangroves both locally and overseas,” the DoE noted.

What is also causing concern for the DoE and other conservationists is the lack of consequences for developers that clear land long before any permits or approvals are granted. In this case the planning department has noted that the application complies with relevant regulations and is before the CPA because of the unapproved land clearance.

Given the DoE comments, planning has invited the CPA members to “reflect upon the information… as part of the determination process”.

