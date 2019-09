(CNS): A man was killed on Saturday after the vehicle he was working on for a friend fell down from the jack and crushed him. Police said the emergency services were called out at about 1:00pm on 21 September to the location at Valencia Drive in Bodden Town. The man, who is believed to be a government mechanic, was unresponsive when medics arrived at the scene. He was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Category: Local News