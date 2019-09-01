Man in critical condition after BT crash

(CNS): Two people were seriously injured, one of whom is said to be in critical condition, following a single-vehicle crash in the vicinity of Doubloon Drive, Bodden Town, in the early hours of Sunday morning. Police said that the driver of the vehicle lost control collided with the wall of a residence in the area. Just before 1:00am the 911 call centre dispatched police and other emergency services to the scene, where the Cayman Islands Fire Service had to help get the driver and the single passenger out of the vehicle. They were then transported to hospital.

Police said the matter is under investigation by the police and the roadway is currently blocked on both sides.

Traffic heading into Bodden Town is being diverted through Will T Drive in the Lower Valley area, and traffic heading in the direction of George Town from the Eastern Districts is being diverted through Northward.

All motorist are being asked to avoid the area if possible and to cooperate with the diversions as much as possible. The RCIPS apologises for any inconveniences caused by the diversion.

Police said there will be updates on the road closures.

Category: Local News