Man admits booze fuelled stabbing

(CNS): Jonathan Alexander Woodhouse (24) has pleaded guilty to wounding another man in July outside a George Town bar in a booze fuelled attack. Woodhouse admitted stabbing his victim during an altercation outside Vic’s Bar (aka Dump Road Bar) on North Sound Road and has asked prosecutors to drop the more serious charge against him of wounding with intent to do GBH, which would see the North Side man locked up for several years.

His defence attorney, Jonathan Huges from Samson Law Associates, told the court that his client had not intended to seriously injure his victim but that alcohol was a major factor in the altercation.

However, the victim in the case, who took himself to hospital, was treated for life-threatening injuries.

According to the police report at the time, Woodhouse drove away after the altercation, but on his way home he crashed his car into columns outside a church on Frank Sound Road. This ultimately led to his arrest, not only for DUI but also for the stabbing.

Woodhouse was bailed to return to court on 4 October, when the case will be reviewed and a sentencing hearing held.

