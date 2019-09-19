Local laws under review due to vaping fears

(CNS): The health ministry is reviewing local legislation in an effort to protect members of the public from the potential fatal effects that have been seen in other jurisdictions over the use of e-cigarettes and vaping. Government is aiming to implement intervention measures and ban the use of e-cigarettes by children and adolescents, as it responds to concerns from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) following cases of serious illnesses and fatalities linked to vaping.

The ministry said it discourages all forms of smoking, given its unquestionably negative impact, and remains committed to promoting a smoke-free Cayman Islands. Officials pointed out that the use of tobacco is still the single largest preventable cause of disease and premature death, and Health Minister Dwayne Seymour is offering support to anyone who is trying to give up the habit.

With the recent news of people developing lung damage and even dying after using e-cigarettes or vapes, these electronic nicotine delivery systems are now causing as much concern as cigarettes. The CDC said there had been over 380 possible cases of severe lung injury believed to be caused by e-cigarette use in 33 states and one US territory, with six deaths also involving cannabis vapes.

Symptoms of severe lung injury associated with vaping may include coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, fever and abdominal pain. These symptoms may develop within days or weeks after use.

While the law is under review here in Cayman, health officials are advising all e-cigarette users to seek help to quit smoking altogether, or at least consider switching to non-flavoured nicotine “e-liquids” or those approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in the United Kingdom.

Keeping children and young people away from all nicotine products is also a priority for the ministry, not least because of its highly addictive nature.

“The safeguarding of our children and adolescents is paramount to our future, and we must take steps to protect them from the use of an addictive chemical compound,” said Minister Seymour, as he urged everyone to discourage the use of e-cigarettes and smoking at every opportunity.

Chief Medical Officer John Lee has issued a direction to private clinics to remove cannabis vapes that have been sold for prescribed products. Concerns were raised when Doctors Express was advertising the product on radio and social media earlier this month, despite the tight restrictions regarding the use of medical marijuana. But all healthcare practitioners are now being asked to cease dispensing or selling any cannabinoid that will be used through vaporisation until further notice.

The issue of advertising such a product has also raised questions about the legality of marketing drugs that are only available on prescription. The Cayman Islands Medical and Dental Society said in a short press release that it had concerns about that issue, but the sale of vapes to use prescription cannabis was “potentially dangerous and not in the best interest of the public to advertise or make available”.

