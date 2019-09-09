Up close with: Local author Joshua Dilbert

Joshua Dilbert

(CNS Local Life): At age 24, Joshua Dilbert has already written and published two books, starting his first novel, The Mordenham Acres, when he was only 18. Always interested in writing, he is continuing to hone his craft while working fulltime in customer service at the Cayman National Bank branch on Cayman Brac, where Dilbert was born and has always lived. If that weren’t enough, Dilbert is also taking online courses after work through Walden University in Minnesota, in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in business administration. His parents, Juliet and Erlington “Junior” Dilbert, have been very supportive of his literary efforts.

