Limping gun man robs women in GT

(CNS): Two women standing outside a business on Shedden Road near the junction of Liberty Lane at around 9pm last night were victims of an armed stick-up when a masked robber brandishing a gun made off with a bag containing cash and personal possessions. The man, who was said to have a limp, made off on foot down Liberty Lane after grabbing the bag.

The robber was described as being tall, of light complexion, with brown eyes, wearing a black hoodie, with the lower half of his face also covered. He is said to have walked with a limp.

The matter is currently under police investigation and anyone with any information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

