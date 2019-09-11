Judge goes easy on son in tragic killing

Waylon Rivers

(CNS): Waylon Rivers (20) from North Side, who killed his father, Timothy Rivers (66), in June last year after a lifetime of abuse, was given a three-year sentence by a judge on Tuesday. Justice Tim Owen described it as an unusual and tragic case, in which there were “uniquely powerful mitigating factors”, including a high degree of provocation. After originally charging Rivers with murder, the crown accepted his plea to manslaughter once the facts surrounding the killing came to light.

Rivers was walking with his father on the family farm when he lost control after enduring an ongoing torrent of abuse that had begun first thing that morning. He grabbed the work knife his father was carrying and stabbed at his chest before fleeing the scene.

Rivers, who suffers from severe epilepsy and learning difficulties, had in the first instance denied killing his father but eventually he told the truth and has since expressed genuine remorse.

Despite a lifetime of what the judge said was “cruel and appalling” abuse, Rivers said he still loved his father and had not meant to kill him, but he just wanted the tirade to stop. He had also refrained from criticising his father, even in his own defence, and had pointed to the abuse of his mother as something harder for him to bear than his father’s behaviour towards him.

The judge described the relentless abuse handed out by Rivers’ father to his son since he was a baby and his wife as “dreadful and cruel”. As he assessed the appropriate sentence for the crime, Justice Owen said it fell into the lowest category of culpability as result of the lifelong provocation.

Examples of the abuse that had been meted out by Rivers’ father were supplied to the court by Rivers’ mother, who had recorded some of her husband’s tirades against her and her son, both of whom he constantly referred to as “worthless dogs” who he wished were dead.

The judge said Rivers had been subjected to an appalling level of humiliating abuse and had also watched his father abuse his mother, which had been even harder for the teenager to stand, according to his social inquiry report.

Given the extreme behaviour of Rivers’ father and a number of other mitigating factors, the judge said after a 20% reduction for his guilty plea, Rivers should serve just three years in prison, with the time he has already spent on remand taken into account.

