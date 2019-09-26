JGHS different concept from CHHS

(CNS): The government’s application to re-start work on the long stalled John Gray High School was given the final green light during the Central Planning Authority meeting on Wednesday. But the new design paint a picture of a very different school to the Clifton Hunter High School facility. The controversy over the cost and design of the schools goes back more than a decade, but it now seems clear that the Ministry of Education has abandoned ideas proposed by Premier Alden McLaughlin when he was education minister.

As education minister between 2005 and 2009, McLaughlin had had a vision of three very high quality, modern, open-plan schools that would be very similar in their approach to education and very different from traditional schools. The plan at the time had been to build a school in West Bay as well as Clifton Hunter in Frank Sound and a brand new John Gray facility, but things began to go wrong at a very early stage.

Between the economic crash and major battles with the general contractor, the dream of three state-of-the-art schools turned into a nightmare.

While the project has been largely at a standstill since 2012, what little progress there was happened piecemeal. However, government is now ready to re-start the main JGHS project, though the new plans on view at the CPA meeting showed a much more traditional school building and campus.

The John Gray site was originally designed to follow the CHHS design of a schools-within-schools academy model in an open campus of interconnected buildings. But the new plans show a more consolidated project, with one main school building at the central focus of the campus.

In its submission to the CPA the ministry said there were “concerns that the schools-within-schools model and the open-plan model implemented at Clifton Hunter was proving challenging”.

As a result, government has opted for a complete redesign and said that the structural frames of two buildings that were completed before the project went off the rails in 2012 will be demolished “due to their poor state”.

The new school has been designed to cater for at least 1,200 students to cater to potential increase in student numbers.

“The new design will provide hugely improved teaching conditions and enable a curriculum model that provides more opportunities for improving performance and increasing engagement, including enhanced ICT, outdoor sports facilities, practical vocational space and other world class facilities for teaching traditional and new skills,” the ministry stated in the submissions, adding that students, teachers and parents had been engaged with the development of the design.

While there will be more than one building, the campus will be consolidate around the main school block, where a single entrance will provide access directly into the building’s heart. “Between each of the wings, landscaped courtyards provide social gathering spaces and incorporate shading structures,” the ministry stated.

Anticipated to cost around $40 million, the project will be delivered in phases, with the main school to be completed by August 2021 and the playing fields by August 2022. The delivery of Project C is dependent on the repurposing of the George Hicks Site for the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC) and other users in order to free the site for redevelopment.

The CPA also approved government’s application for a new classroom building at the Red Bay Primary School. That $1 million project is to accommodate the growing school population.

