Jamaicans admit smuggling 1000lbs of ganja

Drug canoe seized 25 July

(CNS): Rovan Pemo Johnson (33) and Albert Roy Campbell (59) pleaded guilty to trafficking more than 1000lbs of ganja when they appeared in court Friday. The two Jamaicans were apprehended by the Joint Marine Unit in July after their boat was spotted adrift 38 miles off the coast of Grand Cayman. The drug haul was said to have had a street value of over CI$1 million. It was one of the largest seizures ever and the biggest this year until August, when another canoe was intercepted carrying over 1200lbs.

Following their admission, Johnson and Campbell were both remanded in custody until their sentencing hearing, which is expected to take place next month.

