Jamaican couple killed in East End crash

DEH grabber truck and smashed car involved in crash

(CNS): The two people killed in Saturday’s early morning fatal collision in East End were Lopez George Higgins (26) and Charlisa Titanya Chambers (27), both Jamaican nationals who were living in the Cayman Islands. The car they were in was involved in a head-on smash on Seaview Road in the High Rock area at around 3:00am with a Department of Environmental Health dump truck. Higgins and Chambers were killed at the scene of the crash but the driver of the truck was uninjured. Police investigations into the smash continue.

The couple are now the fifth and sixth people to die on Cayman’s roads this year.

