Man jailed 3 years after robbing bartender

(CNS): A customer at the Everglo Bar in Bodden Town who robbed one of the bartenders last September was jailed for three years on Thursday. Dalton Benjamin Robinson Jr (23), who has a previous robbery conviction from when he was just 16, was described as having a high risk or reoffending and to have shown little empathy for his victim, who had been in Cayman for just two weeks when she was robbed.

As the bar was closing the victim had gone outside and to the rear of the bar to get a WiFi signal to make a phone call when she was approached by the robber.

She said she believed that Robinson was armed with a knife, as she could see that he was holding something under his shirt as he approached her, saying, “This is a robbery,” and demanding her bag and phone. Trembling and thinking he might kill her, the woman did as he asked before she ran to her co-workers, who were also just leaving the bar, and raised the alarm.

Following his arrest, Robinson denied the charges, insisting he was not the robber. But with both the victim and a security guard picking him from a line-up and CCTV supporting the victim’s account, he was convicted by a jury after trial.

As the judge considered the circumstances of the case and Robinson’s own personal circumstances, she said there were no real mitigating circumstances but that it was a quick and opportunistic crime in which Robinson had not even tried to conceal his identity.

She also noted that Robinson had no parental supervision growing up. His mother left when he was six, shortly after his father was jailed for a significant period. A few years later, when he was just eight years old, the grandmother who had been taking care of him died.

He eventually found himself at Bonaventure and was using drugs and alcohol from a young age. After being jailed for a robbery when he was just 16 and having never finished high school, he found it impossible to find work, spiralling into a criminal lifestyle.

As she handed down her sentence, Justice Marlene Carter urged the young man to make the most of the opportunities at the prison to learn a skill and turn his life around while serving his sentence.

