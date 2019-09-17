‘Horny’ judge rebuked by appeal court in England

Justice Carlisle Greaves

(CNS): Justice Carlisle Greaves, who served in the Cayman Islands Grand Court as an acting judge until he retired this summer, has been rebuked by the Court of Appeal in England for comments he made while presiding over a murder trial in Bermuda about feeling horny. The judge, who demonstrated during his time here that he is something of a character, appears to have crossed a line when, in the middle of the case, he said, “All this sex is beginning to get me horny.”

Justice Greaves made the controversial comment to witness Troy Harris, who was giving evidence about the sexual partners he had shared with the defendant in the case, Khyri Smith-Williams, who was ultimately convicted of murdering Colford Ferguson.

The details of the judge’s comments came to light during the appeal. Jerome Lynch, Smith-Williams’ lawyer, used that comment, among others, to form the basis of an appeal for a retrial for his client, claiming it illustrated that the judge had behaved inappropriately during the trial.

In a decision that was recently released, the panel of judges denied the appeal, but one of them, Sir Maurice Kay, said Greaves’ comment about feeling horny was “inappropriate and inimical to the dignity of court proceedings”.

The defence attorney had also argued that the judge had done nothing to rein in the witness’s crude language, lending credibility to the things he was saying.

The appeal court judges found that Justice Greaves’ response was not prejudicial. In the ruling Justice Kay pointed out that anyone familiar with this judge and his “very personal style”, where he engages with witnesses, defendants, juries and advocates in an informal way, would not have been surprised that he had decided the best course was to let the witness have his say.

During his time here Greaves did engage directly with witnesses and defendants and did not hold back his feelings during the course of trials and sentence hearings. But he never made any sexual comments in the cases he presided over in Cayman.

He presided over several important cases, such as the recent immigration CI$1.9M scam by Judith Douglas and the tragic case of Brianna Watler, who killed her boyfriend, Azzan Sherieff, in a violent struggle.

He had also offered some sound advice in several of the cases to defendants, including one in which a woman was convicted of wounding another in a love triangle, when he said that men were not worth fighting over, and compared them to buses.

Justice Greaves also made some pointed comments about the Penal Code here when he queried why the Cayman Islands authorities were still prosecuting people for consumption of drugs. He questioned why legislators felt it was still appropriate to punish the actual addiction, which in the modern world is seen as a health matter.

“It is a strange offence,” he said, as he wondered out loud if any consideration had been given to removing the consumption offence. He said it seemed an “interesting dilemma to be locking people up” when what they needed was treatment.

