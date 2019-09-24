Heartburn medicine in cancer link

(CNS): The commonly used heartburn medicine Ranitidine, or generic Zantac, has been found to contain some cancer-causing impurities beyond the usual permissible levels. Although the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have not yet banned the drug, it is now under evaluation and the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority said it was closely monitoring the review.

Once more information is released, the HSA said it will provide an update for the public but in the meantime officials recommend patients continue taking their Ranitidine as prescribed, despite the concerns.

Ranitidine is an over-the-counter and prescription histamine-2 blocker, which decreases the amount of stomach acid in patients. It is also used in the treatment of benign gastric ulcers.

Regulators were alerted by a US-based online pharmacy when their sample tests revealed the drug to contain some cancer-causing impurities. Since then Novartis and Sandoz have now recalled their Ranitidine or generic Zantac drugs, although the drugmakers have said they have not received any reports of adverse events related to the product as part of this recall.

Related

Category: Health, health and safety