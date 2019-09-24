Governor fills empty commission seats

Dale Crowley

(CNS): Governor Martyn Roper has announced several new appointments and reappointments to important constitutional commissions. After six months without a chairman, lawyer Dale Crowley has been appointed to head the Human Rights Commission for a three year term. He joins existing members Reverend Yvette Noble-Bloomfield, Joni Kirkconnell and Dorothy Scott.

Another lawyer, Huw Moses, has been appointed as chairman of the Civil Service Appeals Commission, also for a three-year term. New members Kimbert Solomon and Jennifer Skinner have also been appointed to that commission for three years, alongside existing members Stacey Vandevelde, Vicki Hulse, and Shomari Scott.

Sophia Harris and Kadi Pentney have been re-appointed to the Anti- Corruption Commission for another three years, following the expiration of their initial appointments last month, while Richard Coles remains as chair along with existing members Tim Ridley and Kenrick Hall.

Ormond Williams is also staying put until the end of this year as Chairman of the Judicial and Legal Services Commission.

The governor thanked all of the chairpersons and members, new and those who have previously served, for their commitment, time and dedication to enhancing transparency and democracy, and noted the importance of these roles to the public sector.

“The work of these commissions is of the utmost importance to the good governance of our Islands and is fully supported by my office,” Roper said.

The governor will be appointing more new members for the Civil Service Appeals Commission, Constitutional Commission, Human Rights Commission, and the Judicial and Legal Services Commission shortly.

Earlier this year he began accepting ongoing expressions of interest from members of the public for consideration of appointment on these and other commissions, supported by the Commissions Secretariat.

“I continue to encourage long-standing members of the community to express their interest via the Commissions Secretariat for consideration of

appointment in order to support the very important work of these commissions,” he added.

