Gov’t workers to ditch cars for day

(CNS): Hundreds of public sector workers and government employees will be ditching their individual cars tomorrow in favour of car pools, buses, bicycles and their feet. The civil service is joining the globally recognised Car Free Day for the first time. Last year some 2,800 cities in 54 countries participated in the event. The commerce ministry, which is spearheading the initiative for government workers, has also asked the Legislative Assembly to take part.

“We encourage all members of the civil and public service, including those on our Sister Islands, to join with us and reduce our use of cars for just one day,” said Minister Joey Hew. “Our plan this year is for the civil and public service to lead by example, and then expand Car Free Day Cayman to the private sector and the general public in 2020.”

In addition to carpooling, bike riding or walking, the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure will provide ‘park and ride’ opportunities for employees who live in the Eastern Districts as well as ‘hop on, hop off’ buses in George Town throughout the day.

A number of local businesses have thrown their support behind the event by providing incentives for civil servants who participate, including airline tickets, bicycles and gift cards. Several restaurants in the George Town area will offer discounts on Friday to employees of the civil and public service.

Officials said that some of the benefits of using fewer cars by taking alternative modes of transportation include reduced traffic congestion, improved energy conservation, less of a parking problem, reduced harmful emissions, savings on time and money, and generally a greener planet.

CNS reporter Wendy Ledger will also ditch her vehicle for the day and will cover the news via pedal power. Given the release of the police figures recently regarding the dangers posed to cyclists by drivers, we are urging people who are not taking part in the Car Free Day not to knock her off. She will be reporting back on Monday about her full day on the roads.

Related

Category: Local News, Science & Nature