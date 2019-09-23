Gov’t claims 7MB is safe from dock

Seven Mile Beach (Photo by DoT)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has refuted concerns raised by coral reef experts at the Central Caribbean Marine Institute on Little Cayman, claiming that the scientists’ warnings about Seven Mile Beach being at risk from the cruise port are wrong. The CIG stated that the CCMI findings were “at odds with all the available scientific evidence”, and produced what it described as a “detailed technical paper in response” to the reef experts’ warning about the destruction of coral and its impact on sand accumulation.

The paper appears to be based on the analysis carried out by Baird & Associates, who were paid by government to conduct an environmental impact assessment in 2015 on previous potential designs.

Government had said publicly on a number of occasions before the assessment was undertaken that if Grand Cayman’s famous beach was at risk, it would not proceed with the project to develop cruise berthing facilities in the George Town Harbour.

The consultants found that because Seven Mile Beach “appears to be supplied by sand coming round the northwest corner of the Island” and sand being sourced from the nearshore or fringing reefs, it was not at risk from this project.

Baird said in the report, “There is no apparent sediment transport linkage between George Town Harbour and Seven Mile Beach, therefore the proposed project is not expected to have any impact… Fluctuations in the beach width will continue but the proposed project will not cause any changes in the erosion or deposition patterns along 7MB.”

On Friday government issued a statement as well as the paper, and said that Baird’s findings supported even older research from a study by R. Seymour in 2000 for the Department of Environment and the Beach Erosion Committee, which Baird used in its report.

But the government did not address the main point made by CCMI, that the general destruction of coral reefs has an impact on Grand Cayman’s overall sand accumulation, regardless of currents.

The government also denied the evidence of CCMI and worldwide research that shows coral relocation is notoriously difficult and that most efforts show a mortality rate of around 80% after two years.

Government claims its technical paper examines all the available experience and found one study that looked at “91 direct coral transportation projects”, which had found “overall, direct transportation studies reported an average survival of 64%, with 20% reporting >90% survival of transported corals”.

It also looked at work in Cayman where coral fragments that had been broken and disturbed by vessel anchors and ship hulls were moved and relocated and where studies had have reported an 89% survival of tagged specimens in the West Bay site two years following the restoration.

“Coral colonies that survive for a year or more in good condition following reattachment are likely to mimic natural survival patterns of unaffected corals in future years,” the government claimed. “The same coral species in the same vicinity relocated by the same teams may provide the best evidence of likelihood of success for this project.”

Premier Alden McLaughlin, who has made it clear that he is going to pursue the cruise port venture regardless of the controversies, admitted that putting information into the public domain ahead of the referendum was critical

“As we move towards a referendum on Cayman’s port project, it is vitally important that the information put to the public reflects detailed scientific evidence rather than unfounded claims,” he said. “The fact is that Seven Mile Beach will not be impacted by the project. At the same time, we will be working towards no net loss of biodiversity in line with the objectives of the National Biodiversity Action Plan.”

McLaughlin took aim at the world famous marine research centre. adding, “I am unclear as to why CCMI, itself a respected scientific institution, has released misleading information in the way that it has. We have shared our technical report with CCMI and we have invited them to talk with us about their concerns.

However, despite the premier’s indication that information is important, he has failed to respond to five requests for information about the project from the activists behind the campaign that has triggered a people-initiated referendum on the cruise project.

