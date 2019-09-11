GM mozzies pass on altered gene

Oxitec HQ in Brazil

(CNS): The genetically modified Aedes aegypti mosquitoes developed by Oxitec may have impacted the actual genetics of the natural mosquito populations where these bio engineered bugs were released, scientists have found. Following a release in Brazil, similar to the one in the Cayman Islands, researchers who monitored the release said that up to 30 months after the releases started there was clear evidence that portions of the altered gene have shown up in the target population.

In other words, the bio-bugs were reproducing and passing on the scientifically altered gene to their offspring, which were surviving. According to the theory of GM mosquitoes, this was not supposed to happen; the offspring of females that mated with the genetically modified males should not have survived, thereby cutting the population.

In the research paper published in the Scientific Reports section of Nature, the authors said rare viable hybrid offspring between the release strain and the local population were sufficiently robust to be able to reproduce.

“It is unclear how this may affect disease transmission or affect other efforts to control these dangerous vectors. These results highlight the importance of having in place a genetic monitoring program during such releases to detect un-anticipated outcomes,” the scientists said.

With traditional insecticides becoming less and less effective against the Aedes aegypti, the Cayman Islands was one of several countries which partnered with Oxitec to release their genetically manipulated male mosquitoes, which carried a fluorescent protein gene to allow detection of the offspring.

Millions of mosquitoes were released in West Bay during the pilot project, which was terminated last year, but the largest such release so far was in Jacobina in Brazil.

The researchers monitored the release to determine if it impacted the genetics of the natural population. They set out from the position that if the bio-bugs were working as intended, the result would simply be a drop in mosquito numbers and the genetics of the target population would not be affected.

However, it appears that 3-4% of the offspring from matings of OX513A with wild mosquitoes have survived to adulthood, and although they are weak, scientists do not yet know if they are fertile.

“The degree of introgression is not trivial,” the scientists concluded, adding that it is not known what impacts this might have on disease control and transmission. They warned that introgression of genetically modified genes into the next generation could introduce other relevant genes such as insecticide resistance.

