Global activists highlight regional corruption

(CNS): More than half of all citizens in Latin American and Caribbean countries assessed by Transparency International believe corruption is getting worse in their country. In the latest report from the anti-corruption activists, people in this region think their governments are not doing enough to tackle corruption. Global Corruption Barometer–Latin America and the Caribbean found that corruption is a major concern for ordinary people, when 85% of those surveyed said it was “a big problem”.

One in four people also said that they have been offered bribes in exchange for votes at national, regional or local elections in the past five years. More than 65% of people in this region think their government is run by and for a few private interests. Meanwhile, around 56 million citizens in this region are believed to have experienced bribery when accessing public services.

The report documents for the first time that one in five people in the region experiences sexual extortion when accessing a government service, such as health care or education, or know someone who has. It found that 71% of people think that ‘sextortion’ happens at least occasionally.

In a press release about the report, Transparency International said presidents, prime ministers and members of parliament are regarded as the most corrupt groups by around 53% of those surveyed.

“Too often, presidents, parliamentarians and other political leaders act in their own self-interest at the expense of the citizens they serve,” said Delia Ferreira Rubio, Chair of Transparency International. “In a region where anti-corruption efforts are building momentum despite recent setbacks, citizens continue to demand more and better from their governments.”



Despite the challenges, TI said that an overwhelming majority of people remain hopeful about tackling corruption. More than three-quarters of those who took part in the survey said ordinary citizens can make a difference in the fight against corruption.

“Citizens have the right to report corruption and expect that politicians act with integrity,” said Patricia Moreira, Managing Director of Transparency International. “Corruption eats away at society and undermines institutions. Political leaders need to listen to the clear demands of citizens to tackle corruption and strengthen democracy.”

Related

Category: Caribbean, Latin America, World News