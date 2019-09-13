Fraudsters try to scam local booze stores

(CNS): A local liquor store suspicious of a large order placed by someone claiming to represent an oil and gas company in California alerted the RCIPS Financial Crime Unit to the scam, which police believe relates to stolen credit cards. Following the report from the store, police learned that other stores had been caught out but they have since stopped the order. Local retailers are being warned to be on alert for the fraudsters.

Police said several local liquor shops received separate requests to place a large order of wine, spirits and champagne to be shipped to the US, with payment to be made by credit card. The store that was suspicious declined to sell the liquor to the suspected scammers and called the police. Two other shops had already accepted the same order, but after receiving advice from the FCU cancelled the sale.

The financial cops said the request came from an individual at the email address jamesbarry1970@gmail.com, who said he represented James Walker Oil & Gas Co. California, and that the company would be arranging local shipping.

“It is strongly believed that payment for the order would have been made by use of compromised or stolen credit card information. However, at this stage no payments have been accepted or received,” the RCIPS stated as they urged people to remain vigilant regarding potential scams and stolen cards.

Owners or staff members of any retail outlet who receive such an email are advised not to engage with the sender but to contact the FCU at 949-8797.

Category: Crime, Police