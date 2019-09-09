CAL flight diverted due to smoke in cargo

Cayman Airways

(CNS): Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) has confirmed that their Sunday afternoon flight to New York was diverted to Orlando International Airport (MCO) after smoke was detected in one of its cargo holds. CAL flight KX792 was scheduled to leave Grand Cayman at 3:30 and land at JFK airport at 8:30pm. However, after the “smoke indication”, Captain Frederick Whorms declared an emergency, and the aircraft was landed safely in Orlando.

According to a release from CAL Sunday evening, “The Captain and crew successfully conducted an emergency evacuation of the aircraft, which resulted in all passengers and crew safely exiting the aircraft. Passengers and crew were then transported to the airport terminal.

CAL is now in the process of ensuring the welfare of our passengers and crew and will provide further updates as more information becomes available.”

